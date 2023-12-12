Recycled Plastics Market To Surge At A Remarkable 8.1% CAGR From 2024 To 2033, Totaling USD 114.8 Billion, Says Market.Us

New York , Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly released report by Market, the Recycled Plastics Market size is poised to cross USD 52.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 114.8 billion by 2033 , and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The global Recycled plastics market is one of the most strictly controlled globally. The market is distinguished by a significant group of players operating worldwide. The increasing consumption of plastics in the construction, automotive, medical equipment, and electrical and electronics sectors is expected to boost the worldwide plastics market.

Recycled plastics are also employed in applications such as packaging to create environmentally friendly and impact-resistant packaging alternatives. Consumers have moved to e-commerce platforms for various products following the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19. As people spend more time at work, demand for packaged and takeout food has increased as people stay late at work to eat it at work. Commonly recycled plastics used as packaging materials include polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene.

Key Takeaway:



Market Growth Projections: The Recycled Plastics Market is set to witness robust growth, projected to increase from USD 52.7 billion in 2023 to around USD 114.8 billion by 2033 , boasting an estimated CAGR of 8.1% during this period.

Drivers of Growth: The rise in plastic consumption for lightweight components, particularly in electrical & electronic and building & construction sectors, fuels market expansion. Additionally, the surge in online sales of personal care and protective equipment products further stimulates market growth.

Plastic Types and Usage: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) holds the largest market share ( 29.3% ) due to its extensive use in packaging across food & beverage, consumer goods, and industrial sectors. Polypropylene (PP) is gaining traction in laboratory apparatus, medical gadgets, and automotive, packaging, and construction industries.

Source Channel Analysis: Plastic bottles contribute significantly ( 65% ) to global recycled plastics revenue, finding applications in oils, pharmaceuticals, and carbonated beverages industries. Polymer foam sheets, particularly Expanded Polystyrene, are widely used in impact-resistant packaging solutions.

Application Dominance: The packaging industry constituted over 42.1% of revenue in 2023, driven by increased demand for packaged food, beverages, and electronics. Recycled plastics also witness rising usage in personal hygiene items and automotive components.

Driving Factors for Adoption: Recycled plastics fulfill the need for safe packaging in the food industry, provide enhanced product durability in various sectors, and are increasingly used in personal care products due to their non-reactive nature.

Challenges: The collection of raw materials remains a significant challenge, with only 14% of used plastic packaging globally being recycled. Quality concerns and the cost advantage of virgin plastics continue to pose challenges to recycled plastics' widespread adoption. Regional Insights: Asia Pacific leads the market ( 48.3% ) due to construction industry growth and a circular economy approach. Europe showcases favorable plastic recycling rates owing to strict regulations, while North America experiences significant growth driven by the construction and electronics industries.

Factors are contributing to the growth and revolution of Recycled Plastics Market in the Advanced Materials industry



Environmental Concerns: Increasing awareness about environmental issues like plastic pollution and the emphasis on sustainability drive the demand for recycled plastics. Consumers, governments, and industries are seeking eco-friendly alternatives to virgin plastics.

Regulatory Pressures and Policies: Stringent regulations and policies imposed by governments worldwide encourage the use of recycled materials. Mandates, incentives, and taxes often push industries to adopt recycled plastics in their products.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in recycling technologies are making it more efficient and cost-effective to process recycled plastics. Advanced sorting, purification, and recycling techniques improve the quality and usability of recycled materials.

Consumer Preferences: Changing consumer preferences and increased awareness of the environmental impact of plastic products are driving demand for recycled plastics. Consumers are often willing to support products made from recycled materials.

Corporate Sustainability Initiatives: Many companies are embracing sustainability as part of their corporate social responsibility. They are opting for recycled plastics in their packaging, products, and manufacturing processes to reduce their environmental footprint.

Supply Chain and Economics: Fluctuations in raw material prices, scarcity of resources, and the volatility of oil prices (which influence the cost of virgin plastics) make recycled plastics an attractive economic option. Technological Convergence: The integration of recycled plastics into various industries, including automotive, construction, packaging, and electronics, is expanding due to advancements in material science and engineering.

Top Trends in the Global Recycled Plastics Market



Increased Demand for Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics (PCR): Consumer awareness and corporate sustainability goals are driving the demand for post-consumer recycled plastics. Companies across various industries are prioritizing the use of recycled materials in their products and packaging.

Technological Innovations in Recycling Processes: Advancements in recycling technologies, such as chemical recycling and mechanical recycling, are enhancing the quality and versatility of recycled plastics. These innovations are enabling the processing of a broader range of plastic types and improving the efficiency of recycling operations.

Growing Emphasis on Circular Economy Models: The adoption of circular economy principles is gaining traction. Companies are focusing on developing closed-loop systems, ensuring that plastics are recycled and reused in manufacturing processes, thereby reducing waste and environmental impact.

Regulatory Push for Recycled Content: Governments worldwide are implementing regulations mandating minimum levels of recycled content in products. This pressure is compelling industries to increase their usage of recycled plastics, driving market growth. Expansion of Applications: Recycled plastics are finding applications in various industries beyond traditional sectors like packaging. They are being used in automotive parts, construction materials, textiles, and electronics, among others, due to improved quality and performance.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share at 48.3% globally. This growth is attributed to the expansion in the construction industry and the adoption of a circular economy approach. The construction industry's growth leads to increased demand for various materials like flooring, building supplies, fences, and roofing tiles. The region stands as the second-largest market in terms of revenue, primarily driven by initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of traditional plastic production.

Europe has experienced favorable growth in plastic recycling rates, largely due to landfill bans and high costs associated with dumping. This has encouraged the recycling of plastic materials, making recycling more economically viable than discarding in several European nations.

North America ranks third in revenue. The market growth in this region is propelled by the expansion of major industries such as construction and electrical & electronics manufacturing. Additionally, the rising demand for packaged and processed foods contributes to the market's considerable growth, especially in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:



Veolia

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

SUEZ SA

Ultra Poly Corporation

Fresh Pak Corporation

B&B Plastics Recycling Inc.

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

Indorama Ventures

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Envision Plastics Industries

Custom Polymers, Inc.

Berry Global Inc. Other Key Players

