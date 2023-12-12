From The UAE To Indonesia And The Philippines: Adapts Media Has Expanded

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AdaptsMedia Services

Wendy Dharmawan

Gabriella Catipon

AdaptsMedia setting its footprint in South East Asian Countries...

- AdaptsMediaDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- At a time when digital marketing was booming everywhere, Adapts Media emerged in the UAE, strategically utilizing opportunities to elevate brands. Its effective, customer-centric solutions have formed Adapts Media's unique selling proposition (USP), contributing to its success in this rapidly evolving and competitive industry.Now, with over seven years in the industry, working on 700+ projects, and serving 45+ clients across 10+ countries, Adapts Media is expanding its business in Indonesia and the Philippines and has onboarded two excellent executives from these locations to strengthen the team. Wendy Dharmawan, the business development head with more than 15 years of experience and expertise in brand management and strategic communications, will contribute from the Indonesia office. On the other hand, Gabriella Catipon, who has joined as a business development manager, will bring her years of experience in various marketing roles from the Philippines office.As a company that has always thrived on watching clients succeed, Adapts Media has earned recognition as the best Creative Digital Marketing Agency in 2022 from the prestigious LUXlife Magazine, among a few others.Recognizing the strength of its diverse team and their collective contribution to market research, branding, creative, media planning and buying are the key factors that help Adapts Media deliver comprehensive solutions to support clients in achieving business growth.Adapts Media is continuously seeking new talents, individuals interested in contributing to the organization are encouraged to reach out via .... For brand collaboration inquiries, visit or use the provided email address.

AdaptsMedia PR Team

AdaptsMedia

+971 58 560 1701

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other