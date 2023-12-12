Cranberries Market Valued Over US$2.991 Billion In 2021, To Experience Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the cranberries market was valued at US$2.991 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The key force to the rapid growth of the global cranberries market is the traction gained on the medicinal value of cranberries. It has proven to contain antioxidants, which help in keeping an individual's teeth, heart, and body healthy. The benefits include the prevention of urinary tract infection , prevention of cavities, reduction of inflammation, maintenance of digestive health, and improvement of the health of the heart. Cranberries are mainly high in demand due to their medicinal properties alone.North America is the home to cranberry production. Wisconsin is the leader in the production of cranberries, producing 59% of the U.S. crop in 2021, from which 80% of the raw cranberry purchases are from the Massachusetts-based Ocean Spray beach resort. They are a vining, woody perennial plant with small, alternate, ovate leaves and these fruits contain high levels of nutrients and antioxidants. It is proven to provide health benefits that can improve and enhance an individual's health. Cranberries are available in different forms which include fresh fruit, juice, sauce, and dried.Many developments and product launches are taking place in the cranberries market. For instance, In May 2023. The Hershey Company and Ocean Spray allied to create a new snack collection which will be the combination of Hershey Chocolate syrup dipped cranberries. The products were named Milk Chocolate Dipped Cranberry Bites and Dark Chocolate Dipped Cherry Infused Cranberry Bites.Access sample report or view details:The Cranberries market, based on Product Type, is segmented into four types, fresh fruits, freeze-dried, air-dried, and others. Since fresh fruit is proven to be beneficial to health, the consumption of the fruit has increased and will be expected to increase even more. They provide benefits due to the high amounts of nutrients and antioxidants in the fruit.The Cranberries market, based on Nature, is segmented into two types, Conventional and Organic. Conventional method of growing includes the use of chemicals, pesticides, and herbicides to control the growth of cranberries and under regulation.The Cranberries market, based on End-User, is segmented into six types, Bakery, confectionaries, dairy products, beverages, cereals, and others. Most of the baked goods tend to include fruits as a flavour enhancer for their products. Cranberries have been a popular pick to increase the taste of cakes and other desserts since they provide deliciousness and the recommended sweetness for the product.Based on the Geography Segmentation, North America is expected to be the most growing region in the forecasted period since North America is the home to most of the Cranberry production, 59% of which originates from the state of Wisconsin, United States of America. Other states like Massachusetts, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington State also contribute to the growth of the cranberry market in North America.The research includes coverage of key players in the cranberries market, such as Badger State Fruit Processing Inc., Honestly Cranberry, Canneberge Quebec Inc., Fruit dOr, Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc., Decas Cranberry Products Inc., Cape Cod Select, Fresh Meadows Cranberries, Habelman Bros. Co, and Mariana Co.The market analytics report segments the cranberries market using the following criteria:.By Product TypeoFresh FruitsoFreeze DriedoAir DriedoOthers.By NatureoConventionaloOrganic.By End-UseroBakeryoConfectionariesoDairy ProductoBeveragesoCerealoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Badger State Fruit Processing Inc..Canneberge Quebec Inc..Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc..Cape Cod Select.Decas Cranberry Products Inc..Fresh Meadows Cranberries.Fruit dOr.Habelman Bros. Co..Honestly Cranberry.Mariana Co.Explore More Reports:.Stone Fruits Market:.Canned Fruits Market:.Fruit Spreads Market:

