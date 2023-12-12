Hillary Clinton looking to open people up to support Biden

(MENAFN) As the 2024 presidential election looms, the Democratic Party establishment is strategically turning to influential figures such as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama to bolster President Joe Biden's chances of securing another term, according to a recent NBC News report. Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee, has emerged as a prominent surrogate for Biden, actively engaging in various initiatives aimed at both opening hearts and fundraising.



NBC News highlights Clinton's recent efforts, including hosting a successful fundraiser at her family mansion, Whitehaven, in Washington DC, where the Women's Leadership Forum contributed nearly a million dollars to Biden's campaign. Clinton has also been vocal in her support for Biden, defending his stance on the Gaza conflict in an op-ed for The Atlantic and reinforcing her position during a guest appearance on The View. In October, she played a role in advocating for what she termed the "formal deprogramming" of Donald Trump's supporters, who are likely to be Biden's primary challengers from the Republican side in the upcoming election.



Known for her unwavering loyalty to the Democratic Party, Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, is described as willing to do whatever is asked of them to support Biden's reelection bid. NBC News suggests that Clinton's involvement is crucial not only in leveraging her popularity among women but also in ensuring that the Biden campaign remains well-funded.



While Clinton is currently playing a significant role, the report indicates that she is expected to pave the way for former President Barack Obama, who is anticipated to join the campaign at a later stage. Obama's influential intervention was pivotal in securing Biden the Democratic nomination in 2020, as he garnered support from centrist candidates to overcome the challenge posed by progressive figure Bernie Sanders during the primaries. As the Democratic campaign strategy unfolds, the involvement of these seasoned political figures adds layers to the complex dynamics of the upcoming electoral contest.





