(MENAFN) As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, the New York Times reports a reevaluation of military strategy by the United States, urging a more conservative and budget-conscious approach for the upcoming year. The lackluster results of Kiev's summer counteroffensive against Russia and challenges faced by the White House in securing additional aid for Ukraine are prompting a reassessment of the entire conflict, according to sources within the United States government.



The proposed defensive strategy, characterized by a "tighter budget," has raised concerns among Ukrainian generals and senior officials who are reportedly planning a more assertive push forward. However, their American counterparts view these plans as grounded in "unrealistic expectations" about future military assistance, with Kiev seeking artillery shells in quantities not readily available in Western stockpiles, as skeptics informed the Times.



In an effort to align strategies, General Christopher G. Cavoli, the top American commander in Europe, has taken on a more significant role in engaging with Ukrainian officials. The Pentagon is also facilitating regular visits by Lt. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto Jr. to Kiev, aiming to enhance direct collaboration with the country's military leadership and improve the guidance provided by the United States.



The geopolitical implications are noteworthy, as Moscow perceives the Ukraine conflict as part of a United States-led proxy war against Russia, alleging that Washington is calling the shots. While the United States government asserts it is only providing necessary support for Kiev to achieve victory, the evolving dynamics and strategic adjustments suggest a complex interplay between military priorities, budget constraints, and international perceptions.



