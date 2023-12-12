Dedication Of Para Athletes A Big Inspiration Ahead Of Paris Olympics: Shooter Sift Kaur Samra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) To make the Khelo India Para Games more memorable, a slew of current and former international athletes, who have made the nation proud on several occasions, are making their presence felt at the inaugural Games, here.

The prodigious rifle shooter and Paris Olympics aspirant Sift Kaur Samra is one of them.

On Tuesday, Sift Kaur Samra gave away medals at the para powerlifting event at the weightlifting auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Fresh from her stupendous showings at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme shooter interacted with the athletes present in what was a 'new experience' for Sift.

Speaking on the sidelines, the double medalist from the Hangzhou Games said,“The experience of giving away medals at the Khelo India Para Games is special. Initially, I wondered if I was inspirational enough to do this but then I soaked in the moment.

“This actually turned out very inspiring for me. I will take this forward with me to the Paris 2024 Olympics. For me as well as the para athletes here, this is a great moment and a platform looking forward to Paris 2024. I found raw dedication in all of them,” Sift added.

The world record holder at the Women's 50m 3P Rifle event (with a score of 469.6 points after 15 shots) has been one of the brightest prodigies who have transitioned from the TOPS to the Khelo India scholarship scheme.

“Khelo India scheme has remained instrumental in my growth. Now I'm sure the Khelo India Para Games will give birth to more para athletes and further boost the sports ecosystem of the nation,” said Sift.

“There are so many para athletes who need support and the government of India has been supporting them through this platform. Going forward now, I feel more athletes from the para sports fraternity will get inspiration from these current competitors and the next editions of the Games will be even better and brighter,” said the 22-year-old from Punjab.

On Monday, boxing legend Mary Kom and Fit India influencer Sangram Singh gave away medals at the JLN Stadium. More top athletes are expected in the coming days. The Games end December 17.

