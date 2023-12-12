New Mexico sees drop in government income generated by petroleum production

(MENAFN) New Mexico, the nation's second-largest oil-producing state, is experiencing a slowdown in the windfall from government income generated by petroleum production. The state is grappling with the complexities of managing its newfound wealth as it anticipates a USD3.5 billion general fund surplus for the year ending June 2025, according to a recently released forecast. Over the past three years, the state has witnessed a nearly 50 percent increase in annual government income, primarily driven by robust oil and natural gas production in the prolific Permian Basin, spanning southeastern New Mexico and parts of western Texas.



The latest forecast, presented by economists from four state agencies, projects that New Mexico will generate a record-setting USD13 billion in government income, surpassing annual spending obligations by one-third. The surge in income has set the stage for budget negotiations as the Democratic-led Legislature convenes in January. However, concerns loom over how to effectively allocate the surplus and set aside billions for the future, considering potential fluctuations in the global demand for oil.



The report cautions that the expected slowdown in oil production and lower prices may result in significantly reduced federal payments in the coming years. While the current windfall provides a fiscal buffer, officials are urged to plan for a future where oil income is likely to face a gradual decline by the end of the decade. The report emphasizes that the dip in oil income could become a hindrance to revenue growth as global demand wanes.



Notably, the fate of Permian Basin production and revenue hinges on international commitments to climate agreements, such as the Paris Agreement. If countries fulfill their promises under the accord, which seeks to limit global warming, it could impact future oil production and revenue. As New Mexico grapples with the challenges of managing its oil-generated surplus, the need to plan for a sustainable fiscal future becomes increasingly imperative, balancing the immediate benefits with long-term considerations amid evolving global dynamics and climate commitments.

