New Delhi denies statement stating it targeted Khalistan presidents with ‘assassination program’

(MENAFN) In a stern rebuke, India's Ministry of External Affairs has categorically rejected a report by United States-based outlet The Intercept, which claimed that the Indian government issued a "secret memo" earlier this year outlining plans for targeted actions against leaders of the Khalistan separatist movement. The ministry, in a strongly worded statement, labeled the report as fake, asserting that no such memo exists. Arindam Bagchi, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesman, took to social media to dismiss the claims, emphasizing that those who propagate such fake news jeopardize their own credibility.



The purported document, detailed by The Intercept and allegedly issued by New Delhi in April, urged diplomatic missions in North America to implement a "sophisticated crackdown scheme" against Sikh activists supporting the Khalistan cause, specifically those located in the United States and Canada. The report gained attention against the backdrop of accusations that India orchestrated the killing of Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, in June, and an FBI-foiled assassination attempt against United States-based Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.



India's Foreign Ministry condemned The Intercept's report as "part of a sustained disinformation campaign against India," alleging that the outlet has a history of propagating fake narratives linked to Pakistani intelligence. Responding to the ministry's statement, Murtaza Hussain, one of the authors of the report based in Brooklyn, pointed out the irony of Pakistani authorities accusing The Intercept of being a "RAW intelligence front," suggesting that readers draw their own conclusions about the complex narrative surrounding these allegations.

