Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Latest Research Report | Global Expectation From 2023 To 2030 | 91 Pages Report

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market 2023 study report focuses on Market Size, Growth Factors and Capital Investment. This report also provides 91 Pages and Tables of Data including Statistics and Technological Trends, Top Countries Data and Regional Analysis predict up to 2030.

The Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas market. The report covers new product launches, market contributions, partnerships, and mergers during the forecast period. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market segmentation and highlights the characteristics of the global market.

The Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market research report provides an extensive analysis of the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers clarity on the report's structure and highlights critical data points to assess the quality of the research. Furthermore, through 91 pages, tables, and figures, the Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Research Report presents readers with a comprehensive view of the market, including an economic analysis of its size, share, trends, and growth potential up to 2030. The report's detailed insights make it an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the trajectory of the Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market during the review period.

Kanto Denka Kogyo

Showa Denko

Foosung Co., Ltd.

Linde Gas

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Liquide

Versum Materials (Merck)

Solvay

SK Materials

GrandiT Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Britech

Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Beijing Yuji Science and Technology

Hexafluorobutadiene is an organofluorine compound with the formula (CF2=CF)2. A colorless gas, it has attracted attention as an etchant in microelectronics. It is the perfluoroanalogue of butadiene. It can be prepared by coupling of C2 compounds such as from chlorotrifluoroethylene or bromotrifluoroethylene. Routes from C4 species have also been demonstrated.

The global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas market was valued at USD million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period 2023-2030. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for Hexafluorobutadiene Gas is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for Hexafluorobutadiene Gas is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

The key global companies of Hexafluorobutadiene Gas include Kanto Denka Kogyo, Showa Denko, Foosung Co., Ltd., Linde Gas, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Air Liquide, Versum Materials (Merck), Solvay and SK Materials, etc. In 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately Percentage of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Hexafluorobutadiene Gas, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Hexafluorobutadiene Gas.

The Hexafluorobutadiene Gas market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (Tons) and revenue (USD millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2030. This report segments the global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Hexafluorobutadiene Gas manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions.

The Hexafluorobutadiene Gas market is a dynamic landscape that is shaped by various drivers and restraints. Factors such as the cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are some of the key drivers of the market. In addition, product line and width, segmentation by types and applications, expert research reports, statistical data, and future projections up to 2030 are also important drivers that impact the Hexafluorobutadiene Gas market.

On the other hand, there are several restraints that affect the growth of the Hexafluorobutadiene Gas market. These include slower Hexafluorobutadiene Gas market growth in some countries, sales volume history and prediction, economic restraints faced by emerging countries, and various obstacles in the business market.

The Hexafluorobutadiene Gas market has been segmented into three categories for the period under investigation, based on product type, end-use, and application. A comprehensive analysis of these categories has been conducted, along with evaluations of both the regional and global markets. The market research report also incorporates data from various sources regarding the competitive landscape of the industry.



3N

4N 4N5



Electronics Etching

Chemical Synthesis Others

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the Hexafluorobutadiene Gas market research study.

Historical Year 2017 to 2022

Base Year - 2022

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East and South Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

The market intelligence study includes a demographics analysis to assist market participants in developing their product and marketing strategies.

The segmentation of the market can provide valuable insights for interested parties, business owners, and marketing specialists to understand the growth areas expected in different sectors. The tables, charts, and info-graphics in the market report provide essential information on supply chain management and distribution networks across various geographical locations.



What is the expected market size and growth rate of the Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Industry?

What factors are driving the growth of this market?

Who are the top companies in this industry?

What are the different segments of the Hexafluorobutadiene Gas market?

What is the Hexafluorobutadiene Gas market?

What are the main factors that will impact the growth of the Hexafluorobutadiene Gas market from 2023 to 2030? What is the expected market value for Hexafluorobutadiene Gass during the period of 2023-2030?



Industry Size, Share, Growth and Projected Revenue | 2023-2030

Industry Dynamics - Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Investment Prospects

Industry Segmentation - In-depth Analysis by Application, By Types, and By Region Competitive Analysis - Top Key Players and other Prominent Players.

1 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2030

1.2.2 3N

1.2.3 4N

1.2.4 4N5

1.3 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2030

1.3.2 Electronics Etching

1.3.3 Chemical Synthesis

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.2 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.3 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.4 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Average Price Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Key Players of Hexafluorobutadiene Gas, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.4 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.5 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Hexafluorobutadiene Gas, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Hexafluorobutadiene Gas, Product Offered and Application

2.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Hexafluorobutadiene Gas, Date of Enter into This Industry

2.9 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.9.1 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Concentration Rate

2.9.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Players Market Share by Revenue

2.10 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production by Region

3.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.2 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value by Region (2018-2030)

3.2.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Forecasted Production Value of Hexafluorobutadiene Gas by Region (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.4 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production by Region (2018-2030)

3.4.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.2 Global Forecasted Production of Hexafluorobutadiene Gas by Region (2024-2030)

3.5 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Price Analysis by Region (2018-2023)

3.6 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production and Value, Year-over-Year Growth

3.6.1 North America Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.2 Europe Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.3 China Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.4 Japan Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

4 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.2 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.2.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Consumption by Region (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Forecasted Consumption by Region (2024-2030)

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.3.2 North America Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.3.3 U.S.

4.3.4 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.4.2 Europe Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.4.3 Germany

4.4.4 France

4.4.5 U.K.

4.4.6 Italy

4.4.7 Russia

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Consumption Growth Rate by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.5.2 Asia Pacific Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.5.3 China

4.5.4 Japan

4.5.5 South Korea

4.5.6 China Taiwan

4.5.7 Southeast Asia

4.5.8 India

4.6 Latin America, Middle East and Africa

4.6.1 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.6.2 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.6.3 Mexico

4.6.4 Brazil

4.6.5 Turkey

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production by Type (2018-2030)

5.1.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production by Type (2024-2030)

5.1.3 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.2 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value by Type (2018-2030)

5.2.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value by Type (2024-2030)

5.2.3 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.3 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Price by Type (2018-2030)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production by Application (2018-2030)

6.1.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production by Application (2024-2030)

6.1.3 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.2 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value by Application (2018-2030)

6.2.1 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value by Application (2024-2030)

6.2.3 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Value Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.3 Global Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Price by Application (2018-2030)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kanto Denka Kogyo

7.1.1 Kanto Denka Kogyo Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kanto Denka Kogyo Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kanto Denka Kogyo Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.1.4 Kanto Denka Kogyo Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kanto Denka Kogyo Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Showa Denko

7.2.1 Showa Denko Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Corporation Information

7.2.2 Showa Denko Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Showa Denko Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.2.4 Showa Denko Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Showa Denko Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Foosung Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Foosung Co., Ltd. Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Corporation Information

7.3.2 Foosung Co., Ltd. Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Foosung Co., Ltd. Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Foosung Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Foosung Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Linde Gas

7.4.1 Linde Gas Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Corporation Information

7.4.2 Linde Gas Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Linde Gas Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.4.4 Linde Gas Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Linde Gas Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

7.5.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Corporation Information

7.5.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.5.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Air Liquide

7.6.1 Air Liquide Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Corporation Information

7.6.2 Air Liquide Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Air Liquide Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.6.4 Air Liquide Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Air Liquide Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Versum Materials (Merck)

7.7.1 Versum Materials (Merck) Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Corporation Information

7.7.2 Versum Materials (Merck) Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Versum Materials (Merck) Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.7.4 Versum Materials (Merck) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Versum Materials (Merck) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Solvay

7.8.1 Solvay Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Corporation Information

7.8.2 Solvay Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Solvay Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.8.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 SK Materials

7.9.1 SK Materials Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Corporation Information

7.9.2 SK Materials Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Product Portfolio

7.9.3 SK Materials Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.9.4 SK Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 SK Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 GrandiT Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 GrandiT Co., Ltd. Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Corporation Information

7.10.2 GrandiT Co., Ltd. Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Product Portfolio

7.10.3 GrandiT Co., Ltd. Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.10.4 GrandiT Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 GrandiT Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Zhejiang Britech

7.11.1 Zhejiang Britech Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zhejiang Britech Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Zhejiang Britech Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.11.4 Zhejiang Britech Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Zhejiang Britech Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials

7.12.1 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.12.4 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Beijing Yuji Science and Technology

7.13.1 Beijing Yuji Science and Technology Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Corporation Information

7.13.2 Beijing Yuji Science and Technology Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Beijing Yuji Science and Technology Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.13.4 Beijing Yuji Science and Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Beijing Yuji Science and Technology Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

8.3 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Production Mode and Process

8.4 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Sales Channels

8.4.2 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Distributors

8.5 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Customers

9 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Dynamics

9.1 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Industry Trends

9.2 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Drivers

9.3 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Challenges

9.4 Hexafluorobutadiene Gas Market Restraints

10 Research Finding and Conclusion

11 Methodology and Data Source

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

11.2 Data Source

11.2.1 Secondary Sources

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Author List

11.4 Disclaimer



