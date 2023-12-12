Zelensky urges for additional US aid despite Russia’s disagreement

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky is set to advocate for increased US military assistance in countering Russia, despite the latter dismissing such funding as a "fiasco" and asserting advancements on the front.



Zelensky, currently in Washington to seek ongoing support, will engage in discussions with President Joe Biden at the White House, as well as with bipartisan congressional leaders.



Throughout the nearly two-year resistance against President Vladimir Putin's aggression, the United States has spearheaded a Western coalition, providing billions of dollars in weaponry and ammunition to Ukraine.



However, there is a growing reluctance among Republicans to allocate further funds for Ukraine, with some arguing that President Biden should prioritize domestic security concerns, particularly addressing illegal migration along the US-Mexican border.



This shift within the Republican stance includes questioning the necessity for Ukraine to continue its fight. In spite of this, President Biden remains a staunch supporter, framing Ukraine's struggle as an integral part of the broader global contest between democracies and assertive autocracies.



As Zelensky engages with US lawmakers on Capitol Hill, his true challenge lies in addressing both Republican and Democratic senators. In addition, he will meet with the newly appointed Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

