EU officials hold talks to establish rules governing use of AI within 27-nation

(MENAFN) European Union officials recently concluded extensive negotiations to establish groundbreaking rules governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) within the 27-nation bloc. Known as the Artificial Intelligence Act, this set of regulations reflects a distinctive "risk-based approach," concentrating on regulating the applications of AI rather than the technology itself. The legislation aims to safeguard democracy, the rule of law, and fundamental rights like freedom of speech, all while fostering investment and innovation.



The AI Act outlines a framework where the level of regulation corresponds to the risk posed by an AI application. For low-risk applications, such as content recommendation systems or spam filters, the rules are relatively light, requiring disclosure of AI involvement. In contrast, high-risk systems, including medical devices, face more stringent requirements, such as utilizing high-quality data and providing clear information to users.



The legislation goes beyond mere regulation and outright bans certain AI applications that are deemed to pose unacceptable risks. Examples include social scoring systems that influence behavior, specific predictive policing methods, and emotion recognition systems in educational and professional settings. Notably, the use of AI-powered remote "biometric identification" systems for facial scanning by law enforcement in public spaces is restricted, except in cases of serious crimes like kidnapping or terrorism.



The AI Act represents a significant step in addressing the ethical and societal implications of AI, ensuring responsible development and usage. By prioritizing risk mitigation and aligning regulations with the potential harms associated with AI applications, the European Union seeks to set a global standard for the ethical and accountable deployment of artificial intelligence technologies.

