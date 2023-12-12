Study shows migration cost EU nation EUR400 billion

(MENAFN) A comprehensive study conducted in the Netherlands has shed light on the significant economic impact of immigration, revealing that the Dutch government's spending on migrants has surpassed the average allocations for education, social security, and benefits. Titled "Borderless Welfare State: The Consequences of Immigration on Public Finances," the study indicates that the net cost of immigration has accumulated to over EUR400 billion (approximately USD430 billion) over nearly 25 years.



According to the findings, the annual costs incurred by immigration policies in the Netherlands averaged EUR17 billion, reaching a peak of EUR32 billion in 2016, primarily attributed to the 2015 refugee crisis. The study underscores that a substantial portion of these costs stems from financial redistribution through the welfare state. It contends that addressing this financial strain requires either a significant reduction in immigration or a dramatic overhaul of the Dutch welfare system.



The study warns that maintaining current immigration rates and cost structures will continue to exert mounting pressure on public finances. This, in turn, could necessitate difficult decisions, such as curbing the welfare state or implementing immigration reforms. In a stark comparison, the Dutch government reportedly allocated approximately EUR30 billion to education in 2016, a figure eclipsed by the EUR32 billion spent on migrants during the same year.



Highlighting a critical aspect, the study emphasizes that immigrants often contribute lower taxes and make fewer social security contributions compared to non-migrants. This observation aligns with a separate report from the Dutch Finance Ministry, acknowledging that the net fiscal contribution of migrants significantly lags behind that of the broader population.



As nations grapple with the complex economic ramifications of immigration, the Dutch study offers insights into the challenges posed by the financial implications of immigration policies on public finances and social welfare systems. The findings prompt a nuanced exploration of potential policy adjustments and reforms to navigate the intricate intersection of immigration and economic stability.



