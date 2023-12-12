Russian aluminum manufacturers caution of catastrophe

(MENAFN) The Russian Aluminium Association has sounded a dire warning about the nation's aluminum industry, which is grappling with a confluence of challenges, including Western sanctions, tariffs, and a significant decline in aluminum prices. In its latest industry overview, the association expressed deep concerns, indicating that the sector is on the verge of a severe crisis. The situation is particularly precarious for several enterprises within the Russian aluminum giant, Rusal, with the association cautioning that these entities are at risk of closure.



As outlined in the association's statement on Monday, a number of Rusal's enterprises are currently operating with minimal to negative profitability, creating a precarious financial environment. The risk of closure looms large, contingent on further economic deterioration or an escalation of the fiscal burden faced by these enterprises. The potential closure of these facilities could have widespread repercussions, impacting approximately 5,000 jobs within the aluminum sector and potentially leading to the loss of up to 30,000 jobs in related industries.



One of the critical factors contributing to the industry's woes is the substantial drop in aluminum prices, reaching their lowest levels since March 2021. Adding to the challenges, Russian exporters are encountering significant barriers, with the United States and European Union markets almost entirely closed to aluminum shipments from Russia. The association's overview highlighted that European processors, under political pressure from the United States, have significantly curtailed their purchases of Russian aluminum. This reduction in demand is further exacerbated by import taxes imposed by the United States on Russian aluminum supplies.



The unfolding crisis in Russia's aluminum industry underscores the broader economic impact of geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and the complex interplay of global economic forces on key sectors within the country. As stakeholders assess potential solutions and responses, the fate of the aluminum industry remains uncertain, with implications for employment, economic stability, and Russia's position in the global market.



