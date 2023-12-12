Judge rules Prince Harry to pay over USD60K in legal fees to publisher of Daily Mail tabloid

(MENAFN) In a legal setback for Prince Harry, a judge has ruled that he must pay over USD60,000 in legal fees to the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid, Associated Newspapers Ltd. The ruling comes in the aftermath of Prince Harry's unsuccessful court challenge in a libel lawsuit against the publisher. The Duke of Sussex had sued the newspaper over an article that alleged he attempted to conceal his efforts to retain publicly funded protection in the U.K. after stepping back from his role as a working member of the royal family.



Justice Matthew Nicklin, presiding over the case in the High Court in London, determined that Associated Newspapers Ltd. had a "real prospect" of demonstrating that statements issued on behalf of Prince Harry were misleading. The judge further asserted that the article, published in February 2022, expressed an "honest opinion" and did not constitute libel. In refusing to dismiss the honest opinion defense, Nicklin suggested that the publisher may argue the article was a strategic exercise in "spinning."



Prince Harry contends that the article was "fundamentally inaccurate" and amounted to defamation when it suggested he lied in his initial public statements regarding efforts to challenge the government's decision to withdraw his security detail after relocating to the U.S. in 2020. The legal dispute revolves around the newspaper's portrayal of Prince Harry's actions during this period.



In addition to this libel lawsuit, Prince Harry, who is the younger son of King Charles III, has a separate legal challenge against the British government's decision to provide him with security protection on a case-by-case basis during visits to Britain. He argues that the perceived hostility on social media and relentless media scrutiny pose threats to the safety of himself and his family.



Justice Nicklin has now scheduled a libel trial lasting three to four days between May 17 and July 31, where the merits of Prince Harry's claims and the newspaper's defenses will be scrutinized in detail. The ruling on legal fees adds a financial dimension to the ongoing legal battles, reflecting the complexities and high stakes involved in the legal disputes between the Duke of Sussex and the media outlet.

MENAFN12122023000045015682ID1107579846