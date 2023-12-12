EU gets alienated over restrictions on Russian steel

(MENAFN) The European Union is navigating internal divisions over its upcoming sanctions on Moscow, with certain member states advocating for an exemption on Russian steel supplies, according to a report by Politico on Monday. Citing sources, the report highlights ongoing debates within the European Union regarding the imposition of new sanctions, with discussions revolving around whether to grant an extended exemption period for imports from Russia's Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK). Diplomats suggest that a resolution on this matter is imminent, emphasizing that talks on the 12th sanction package are progressing in a positive direction.



Novolipetsk Steel, one of Russia's leading steel companies, is a focal point in the discussions. The European Union's sanctions policy against Moscow currently includes restrictions on the import of iron and steel products from Russia. The latest set of sanctions, implemented on September 30, extends the ban to iron and steel products processed in third countries that incorporate Russian-origin iron or steel inputs.



In November, Euractiv reported that the Czech Republic had formally appealed to the European Union to exclude NLMK from the new round of sanctions due to the critical importance of the supplies for the Czech economy. The Czech government requested an exemption on Russian steel imports until 2028, emphasizing the vital role of these supplies for key industries such as construction and car manufacturing. The existing contract is set to expire at the end of 2024, raising concerns about a potential crisis in these sectors if a suitable alternative is not found.



As the European Union grapples with divergent perspectives on Russian steel sanctions, the outcome of these deliberations will significantly impact trade relations, economic interests, and the broader geopolitical landscape within the union.





