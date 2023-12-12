Trading In GN Store Nord Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| Name
| Peter Karlstromer
| Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief executive officer
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| Details of the issuer
| Name
| GN Store Nord A/S
| LEI
| 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
| Details of the transaction(s)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0010272632
| Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of shares
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
DKK 160.50
| Volume(s)
2
370
319
301
352
233
301
350
307
301
278
352
500
301
307
289
233
233
289
350
289
307
301
207
390
289
301
301
307
472
9
301
257
301
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
10,000 shares
DKK 160.26 per share
| Date of the transaction
| 2023-12-12
| Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe +45 45 75 85 06
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57
Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20
About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.
GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 8,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN).
Visit our homepage GN - and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter
