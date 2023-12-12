Bioxcel Therapeutics Hosting Virtual Neuroscience R&D Day Today

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to review BXCL502 and other potential emerging pipeline candidates



Dr. Jeffrey Cummings to discuss agitation relief in Alzheimer's disease and BXCL502 as a potential treatment for chronic use

Dr. Sandra Comer to discuss BXCL501 as a potential treatment for opioid withdrawal

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, will host a virtual Neuroscience R&D Day focused on BXCL502 and other neuroscience pipeline candidates. The event is set for 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. ET today, Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Yocca, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will be joined by other members of the Company's R&D leadership team. In addition, two neuropsychiatry experts will participate in the discussion: Jeffrey Cummings, M.D. Sc.D.(HC), Research Professor in the Department of Brain Health and Director of the Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and Sandra Comer, Ph.D., Professor of Neurobiology in the Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University.

Event Access

To access the Virtual Neuroscience R&D Day presentation, please dial 877-407-5795 (domestic) or 201-689-8722 (international). A live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Investors section of the corporate website, bioxceltherapeutics, and a webcast replay will be available through March 12, 2024.

BioXcel Therapeutics may use its website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company. Financial and other important information is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors sections of its website at bioxceltherapeutics, In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by visiting the“Email Alerts” option under the News/Events section of the Investors & Media website section and submitting your email address.

About BXCL501

In indications other than those approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as IGALMITM (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film, BXCL501 is an investigational proprietary, orally dissolving film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2 adrenergic receptor agonist. BioXcel Therapeutics believes that BXCL501 potentially targets an important mediator of agitation, and the Company has observed anti-agitation results in multiple clinical trials across several neuropsychiatric disorders. BXCL501 is under investigation by BioXcel Therapeutics for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia due to probable Alzheimer's disease and for the acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar I or II disorder or schizophrenia in the at-home setting. The safety and efficacy of BXCL501 for these investigational uses have not been established. BXCL501 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia and Fast Track designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, and dementia.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The Company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indications. For more information, please visit bioxceltherapeutics .

Forward-Looking Statements

