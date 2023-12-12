EPIC 2024 Announces Agenda With Keynotes To Focus On Culture, Connection, Community, Courage And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural Event Set to Feature Inspiring, Actionable Sessions from Workplace Experts and People Leaders

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scheduled to take place April 24 – 26, 2024, in Las Vegas, Elevate People, Ignite Change (EPIC) today announced its agenda. Produced by Human Resource Executive® and ETC, part of the Arc network, EPIC will deliver two and a half days of cutting-edge, actionable content, including four keynotes, focused on mission-critical HR topics.



Kicking off the EPIC event on Wednesday, April 24, will be workplace belonging expert and best-selling author Adam "Smiley" Poswolsky, presenting“Belonging in the Future of Work: Creating Human Connection and Community in the Era of Hybrid, AI and Overwhelm.” Acknowledging the impact of loneliness and other issues on today's workforce, Poswolsky will share how organizations can reignite human connection and increase team engagement. He will offer attendees an easy-to-use toolkit to help them create a collaborative, inclusive culture of belonging for employees and become an industry leader in the future of work.

Also on the agenda for Wednesday will be“Leading with Purpose at the Cherokee Nation.” In this session, Corey Bunch, Chief of Staff, Paula Starr, Chief Information Officer and Samantha Hendricks, Executive Director, Human Resources, will discuss the innovative and people-centered approaches they use to boost engagement and improve quality of life for Cherokee Nation citizens that have earned the organization recognition as one of Oklahoma's top employers.

On Thursday morning, Tiffany Stevenson, Chief People Officer of WeightWatchers®, will look at“Cultural Architecture: Scaling for Impact.” Recognizing that it is almost a rite of passage for CHROs to tinker with company mission and culture, Stevenson will explore best practices and lessons learned to help attendees scale the work and drive achievement for their organization.

Closing out EPIC on Friday, attendees will hear from Tony Martignetti, Chief Inspiration Officer of Inspired Purpose Partners, in“Staying Grounded in a Chaotic World: Harnessing Courage, Curiosity and Compassion to Navigate through Uncertainty.” Martignetti will consider ways to prepare rising leaders and entrepreneurs for what comes next, even if that is unknown, underscoring the importance of turning potential obstacles into opportunities.

EPIC Conference Chair Mark Stelzner said,“It's both an exciting and overwhelming time to be an HR and people leader, and it's equally challenging to separate signal from noise when seeking actionable and applicable insights. For EPIC 2024, we're thrilled to have curated a cohort of keynoters offering solutions for real-life issues, real organizational opportunities and real people.”

