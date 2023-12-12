Gen II Donates 70 Pieces Of Artwork To Local Denver Nonprofits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gen II donates art to local Denver nonprofits supporting access to behavioral healthcare

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC (“Gen II”), a leading independent private capital fund administrator, today announced the donation of over 70 pieces of art to local Denver nonprofit WellPower , a national leader in behavioral health.



The collection of art being donated includes many pieces from the well-known Colorado landscape photographer, John Fielder, whose photographs have earned him recognition including the Sierra Club's Ansel Adams Award in 1993, and in 2011 the Aldo Leopold Foundation's first Achievement Award given to an individual.

"At our core, we believe in making a positive impact,” said Steven Milner, CEO of Gen II.“In donating these photographs to WellPower, we recognize the profound impact of the work they do to transform lives. This donation underscores our dedication to supporting nonprofits and fostering a culture of compassion and philanthropy."

WellPower is based in Denver, Colorado and is primarily known as a model for innovative and effective community behavioral healthcare, providing for those in need of a place for recovery, resilience and well-being. WellPower is committed to enriching lives and minds by promoting the connection between a person's mental health and overall well-being.

"We are thrilled and deeply grateful to receive this generous in-kind donation from our friends at Gen II,” said Sharon Robinson, Donor Relations, WellPower.“Their support exemplifies the powerful impact that collaboration between nonprofits and businesses can have on our community. Together, we are creating a canvas of positive change and social impact."

In addition to the donations made to WellPower, Gen II also donated 5 Dr. Seuss framed pictures to the local Denver Ronald McDonald House.

