Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in raid on Jenin in West Bank

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a drone strike during an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp resulted in the tragic death of 4 Palestinians, as reported by both the Palestinian health ministry and a Palestinian news agency.



The strike, which targeted the Al-Sibat neighborhood in Jenin, also left one person injured, according to the Palestinian news agency.



The director of Jenin hospital, speaking to the news agency, asserted that the Palestinians were deliberately singled out in the attack. Furthermore, there are reports that Israeli forces have surrounded three hospitals in the area, adding to the tense situation.



Prior to this latest incident, the health ministry had already reported a grim toll, indicating that 275 Palestinians had lost their lives in the occupied West Bank since the October 7 attack on Israel. This attack was carried out by gunmen affiliated with the Islamist movement Hamas, who were operating from Gaza.

