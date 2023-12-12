Landmaster Adds New Industry Pro Dealership, Voss Equipment, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

American made UTV manufacturer partners with the lead provider in material handling equipment solutions.

COLUMBIA CITY, IN, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Industry Pro, Landmaster's commercial utility vehicle line, announces their new partnership with Voss Equipment, Inc. Voss Equipment will now offer the full lineup of Industry Pro UTVs to their customers in the surrounding areas of Chicago, IL.The Industry Pro UTVs consist of both gas and electric (lithium) options that come standard with safety work-focused accessories. The models come with heavy duty suspension, commercial-grade engines, and capabilities of hauling up to 1,000 lbs."At Voss Equipment, our mission is to help businesses achieve their operational goals by providing them with reliable, top-quality equipment solutions. By adding the Industry Pro UTVs we're able to provide our customers with a quality made, American made utility vehicle solution." said Pete Voss III, President of Voss Equipment, Inc. "We pride ourselves on building long-lasting relationships with our customers and providing them with the exceptional servicethey deserve."About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium ion UTVs for the commercial and residential space. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S. and globally, delivering the absolute best combination of quality, value, and performance. For more information, please visitVoss Equipment, Inc. is a leading provider of material handling equipment solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company offers a wide range of forklifts, pallet jacks, and other equipment, as well as equipment leasing, maintenance, and repair services to ensure that customers' equipment is always operating at peak performance. Voss Equipment is committed to providing exceptional customer service and helping businesses optimize their operations and increase efficiency.Contact at LandmasterDavid Piercy, Director of MarketingPhone: 260-205-0064Email: ...Contact at Voss EquipmentColette Walsh, Marketing Business AnalystPhone: 708-674-6811Email: ...

