Prevmed Health's Heart Attack And Stroke Prevention Conference: A Landmark Event In Tampa Held On Dec 1-2

- Dr. Ford Brewer, MD, MPHTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PrevMed Health successfully concluded its much-anticipated Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Conference on December 1-2 in Tampa, led by renowned preventive medicine expert Dr. Ford Brewer, MD, MPH. This transformative seminar at the St. Petersburg Marriott-Clearwater focused on innovative cardiac and preventive care approaches. Nearly 805,000 people are hospitalized as a result of heart disease each year.The conference brought together leading healthcare professionals to address the critical issue of preventive medicine for patients and attendees interested in bettering their health. With an emphasis on holistic treatments, diagnostics, and lifestyle choices, the event highlighted strategies to mitigate cardiovascular risks. It featured individualized advanced testing for heart disease, strokes, dementia, and other cardiovascular conditions, underscoring the importance of early detection and management. One attendee, Burgess Nichols, says,“I learned a lot and plan to put it all into practice. I've been watching the YouTube videos and will continue to do so. This was life-changing.”During the event, Dr. Brewer, the CEO of PrevMed Health, and other healthcare specialists, including Dr. Jesus Vega, Family Nurse Practitioner Heather Darwin, and Advanced Nurse Practitioner Jeannie Shanholtzer, conducted various sessions on inflammation related to cardiovascular diseases, dementia, stroke prevention, dieting and fasting, supplements, and women's health. They highlighted the metabolic nature of cardiovascular disease and its inflammatory implications, providing attendees with cutting-edge knowledge and support for attendees. The carotid intima-media thickness test (CIMT), used to diagnose the extent of carotid atherosclerotic vascular disease, was also discussed in detail.“Reflecting on the overwhelming success of our Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Conference in Tampa, I am deeply gratified by the engagement and passion displayed by the medical community and attendees. This conference has been a significant milestone in our journey towards transforming the landscape of cardiovascular health,” said Dr. Brewer.A key focus of the conference was the impact of cardiovascular disease on women, a demographic often underrepresented in cardiac health discussions. The conference illuminated the fact that cardiovascular disease causes significantly more fatalities in women than breast cancer, a critical insight for public health awareness. The conference partnered with healthy gift bag sponsors Hurdle Apparel (socks), Butterfly Kisses Vegan Treats, Natalie Megan Beauty , and KIND Snacks, who provided registrants with samples. Future events in 2024 will be announced soon."Originally inspired by a foot injury, Hurdle socks are designed with a proprietary matrix support technology to provide unparalleled comfort and relief, helping to lessen and prevent foot ailments. Whether working a 10-hour shift, running a 10K, or knocking out daily routines, Hurdle enables your feet to take on any journey. I'm glad to have been a sponsor at the conference focusing on helping alleviate foot ailments that can plague us as we age," says founder Taylor Matter.PrevMed Health, a leader in national preventive medicine practice, continues to set benchmarks in the field through such educational initiatives. The conference further solidified its reputation as a resource for preventing and treating chronic diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. For more information on PrevMed Health and future events, visit and follow @prevmedhealth on social media.

