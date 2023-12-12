(MENAFN) The Kremlin has expressed its intent to closely monitor the proceedings of a meeting scheduled for Tuesday between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington.



During a news conference held in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed reporters that the results of this pivotal meeting would, according to their assessment, have no bearing on the current situation at the front line in Ukraine.



Moreover, Peskov emphasized that the meeting's outcome would not influence the trajectory of Russia's ongoing "special military operation" in the country.



"Here, of course, it is important for everyone to understand that the tens of billions of dollars pumped into Ukraine did not help it gain any success on the battlefield. The other tens of billions of dollars that Ukraine wants to be pumped into its economy will also be doomed to this same fiasco," Peskov further stated.



Peskov also pointed out that "failures" in Ukraine were "rocking the boat" as well as "swaying the authority" of officials in the nation.



Referring to "specific information," Peskov further asserted that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service had arrived at the conclusion that the Western nations were actively preparing to orchestrate the replacement of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the President of Ukraine. However, no additional details or evidence were provided to substantiate this claim.

