Artificial Intelligence Market In United States Projecting Strong Growth To 2028 With Emerging Trends In AI Integration

The realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the United States is reaching new heights. This study delves deep into the thriving US AI sector, providing a comprehensive outlook up to the year 2028.

Highlighted by key insights, the research offers an in-depth examination of the AI components leading the charge. The Software and Services segment within the AI industry is showcased as a significant leader, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which acted as an unexpected catalyst for growth in this domain.

Spanning diverse industries, the report examines the AI market's influence on sectors such as Healthcare, Finance, Retail & E-commerce , and Manufacturing & Automotive . A special focus is given to the healthcare and finance sectors, recognizing their substantial contributions to the AI market within the United States.

Geographically, the publication sheds light on major AI hubs across the United States, spotlighting areas like Silicon Valley , Seattle , Chicago , and Detroit , which are each known for their distinctive growth rates, investment scales, and talent pools. These bustling centers of innovation are fundamental to fueling the evolution of AI technologies.

Competitive Landscape and Key Market Players



The vibrancy of the United States AI landscape is underpinned by the presence of global players and a burgeoning number of startups, now over 13,400. Market leaders such as Google, IBM, Microsoft , and Amazon Web Services play pivotal roles while simultaneously nurturing the development of high-potential companies, especially in the generative AI segment.

Recent Industry Developments



Job postings for US-based generative AI roles have surged significantly, showcasing the industry's momentum and the quest for innovation.

Increased AI collaborations and reviews are set in motion by authorities in the United Kingdom and United States to propel advancements in powerful AI technologies and ensure the responsible development of future AI applications. AI-driven companies are exceedingly influencing the stock market, stimulating notable discussion and speculation amongst investors and analysts.

The forward-looking sensation around Artificial Intelligence continues with the anticipation of growth at a CAGR of ~26.4% from 2022 to 2027. This progression is fueled by government initiatives and the strategic deployment of AI within the United States.

Breakthroughs in AI research and the potential automation of various tasks across several economic sectors present a transformative framework for governmental functions and various industries.

Significantly, the report accentuates the potential of generative AI in enriching STEM, creative, business, and legal professions, while also projecting a decline in jobs heavily reliant on routine tasks, as automation becomes increasingly prevalent.

In summary, this research publication provides essential reading for those seeking to understand the dynamics and trajectory of the US Artificial Intelligence market. It serves as a critical resource for industry leaders, policymakers, and investors looking to navigate the opportunities and challenges in an AI-driven future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. US ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1 Taxonomy of US Artificial Intelligence Market

2.2 Industry Value Chain

2.3 Ecosystem

2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for US Artificial Intelligence Market

2.5 Growth Drivers of the US Artificial Intelligence Market

2.6 Issues and Challenges of the US Artificial Intelligence Market

2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Artificial Intelligence Market

2.8 SWOT Analysis

3 Artificial Intelligence Market Size, 2017 - 2022

4. US Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation

4.1 By Product Type, 2017 - 2022

4.2 By End-user industry, 2017 - 2022

4.3 By Geography (North/East/West/South), 2017 - 2022

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

5.3 Company Profiles - (Top 5 - 7 Major Players)



IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

NVIDIA Inc.

Baidu H2o

6. US Artificial Intelligence Future Market Size, 2022 - 2027

7. US Artificial Intelligence Future Market Segmentation

7.1 By Product Type, 2023 - 2028

7.2 By End-user industry, 2023 - 2028

7.3 By Geography (North/East/West/South), 2023 - 2028

8. Analyst Recommendations

