(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Job&Talent announces the unification of its three subsidiaries in the United States

Job&Talent integrates subsidiaries in the US under one cohesive brand to strengthen market presence

ATLANTA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Job&Talent, a world-leading marketplace for essential work, is excited to announce the unification of its three subsidiaries in the United States - LGS Staffing, Sentech Services, and Instaff - under the global Job&Talent brand. This strategic move aims to establish a more robust and cohesive identity in the dynamic US market, as well as to bring the best practices and comprehensive capabilities across Job&Talent to clients and workers in a consistent manner. As part of this band integration, the company also prepares to launch a first version of its innovative workforce management platform in the US.Since entering the US market in 2021, Job&Talent has achieved significant milestones. With a focus on addressing the ongoing supply chain crisis, particularly in the manufacturing and logistics sector, the company has successfully placed over 115,000 workers and served more than 730 clients in over 30 states since 2021. In less than two years, the US has grown to become the largest market for Job&Talent, a testament to its commitment to providing reliable workforce solutions in the region. By bringing LGS Staffing, Sentech Services, and Instaff under the Job&Talent umbrella, the company now unites the teams behind one strong mission and takes another step towards a more seamless experience for its clients and workers alike.Diego de Haro Ruiz, US CEO at Job&Talent said: "The unified brand marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us. It not only signifies our effort to streamline our operations, but also enable us to deliver our best capabilities to all clients and workers, paving the way for the roll out of our innovative workforce management platform next year. I am incredibly proud of our achievements in the US market so far. By combining our resources and leveraging the power of technology, we will be able to offer a broader suite of solutions and products to clients, redefining how companies engage with temporary staffing services, and simultaneously enhancing the hiring and working experience for our workforce."As Job&Talent embarks on this journey of brand and technology transformation to set itself apart in the market, the company remains dedicated to its mission of connecting outstanding talent with client's needs and providing unparalleled workforce solutions. The consolidation allows job seekers to recognize and identify the Job&Talent brand with ease, which leads to a larger worker pool and enables the company to cater to the needs of its clients even more efficiently. Job&Talent will continue to ensure its clients and workers receive the same exceptional service and support that they have come to expect from the company after the rebrand.ABOUT JOB&TALENTJob&Talent is a world-leading marketplace for essential work, matching great people with great companies directly through its platform. Founded in 2009, Job&Talent is reshaping temporary work by tearing down the barriers to job searching and hiring through the power of technology. From easier and faster ways of getting hired, to providing stability and benefits, Job&Talent helps workers feel valued and respected in their roles, while supporting clients with efficient and flexible workforce management solutions. By putting simplicity and fairness at the core of its business model, Job&Talent placed more than 340,000 workers in over 2,500 companies in 2022 across a variety of industries including logistics and retail. Headquartered in Madrid, Job&Talent operates in 10 countries across Europe, the U.S. and Latin America and has raised approximately 850 million USD from investors such as Atomico, Kinnevik, and Softbank. For more information, please visit .

Kingsum Li

Job&Talent

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn