(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hisense Reiterates Commitment to Sustainability, Aligning with Global Climate Action Agenda at COP28 in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hisense, the global electronics and household appliances leader, has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability and aligned itself with the global climate action agenda at the ongoing 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. The company emphasises its dedication to advancing sustainable practices within the industry, resonating this commitment across its technological research, manufacturing processes, and supply chain partnerships.With a steadfast commitment to sustainability at global, regional, and local levels, Hisense has made significant strides in this direction. Notably, the company has implemented groundbreaking efforts, such as integrating inverter technology across its product lines, including air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. This energy-saving technology optimises motor speed control in air conditioners, eliminating wasteful operations and substantially reducing energy consumption.Central to Hisense's sustainability pledge is its focus on technological innovation. Hisense is progressively transitioning its product ranges towards inverter technology, a move poised to significantly enhance energy efficiency across its offerings. The company's dedication to inverter technology ensures not only high-performance products but also underscores a commitment to a greener environment by reducing energy consumption.“We are resolutely committed to lowering energy consumption and fostering environmental sustainability through our alignment with the emerging global concept of ESG+T (tech), driving innovations that promote high-quality development worldwide,” said Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA.“Sustainable business practices are our top priority, and Hisense remains dedicated to innovating across technology, supply chain, and our ecosystem to support this commitment.”Hisense's commitment to minimising its carbon footprint has earned recognition from TÜV Rheinland for its pioneering PL1 Laser TV – also known as the Smart Laser Cinema. This accolade underscores the company's integration of sustainable technologies across the entire product lifecycle, from responsibly sourced raw materials to effectively managing waste recycling processes.Hisense's earlier acknowledgement from EcoVadis, a leading sustainability ratings supplier with a silver accreditation medal, also marks a significant stride towards sustainability. This recognition celebrates Hisense's ethical business conduct and relentless efforts towards environmental stewardship, serving as a catalyst for reducing CO2 emissions, advocating sustainable transportation, and fortifying supply chain sustainability.Beyond product excellence, Hisense's sustainability initiatives extend to its corporate ethos, fostering a culture of ethical corporate conduct through initiatives promoting information sharing and providing equitable opportunities for its workforce, demonstrated through substantial investments in employee training and development.“As we journey towards a greener future, Hisense remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable innovation, delivering premium-quality products while upholding ethical business conduct. Leveraging the pivotal effect of technological innovation, we aim to fulfil consumers' evolving consumption requirements and contribute to building a greener world,” added Ou.Recently, the China ESG Forum Innovation Annual Conference, organised by China Media Group, recognised Hisense Group in China's Annual Exemplary ESG Practice Report for its outstanding performance in meeting ESG criteria. The company was praised for developing reliable, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient home appliances through technological innovation, as well as for establishing a zero-carbon factory. Shaoqian Jia, Chairman of Hisense Group, delivered a keynote speech titled Green: Defining Feature of Technology at the conference's opening ceremony, further showcasing the company's commitment to ESG practices.Hisense's comprehensive suite of sustainability initiatives positions the company as an exemplary leader driving positive environmental change, adopting a holistic approach aligned with the global climate agenda outlined at COP28, and solidifying its commitment to a sustainable future.

Nour Ibrahim

MCS Action FZ LLC

+971 544250187

email us here