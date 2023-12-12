MEA Releases Three Free Energy Sustainability Courses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Supporting climate solutions, MEA introduces three renewable energy courses free for energy industry professionals.

- Deborah Kessler, MEABLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MEA Energy Association recognizes the energy industry milestones of reducing emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050. Renewable energy plays an important role in reaching these goals. MEA is dedicated to providing our members with educational and training resources to support energy companies' efforts. In doing so, we are pleased to announce the launch of three new complimentary introductory online courses:. Overview of Renewable Energy – Exploring the basics of renewable energy, including its sources, characteristics, and impact on the power grid.. Renewable Energy Grid Integration – Exploring how grid integration is changing and challenging the traditional power grid and its infrastructure, operation, and management.. Hydrogen Energy – Learn what hydrogen is, how hydrogen energy is produced, stored, and transported, hydrogen's function as an energy carrier, the concept of a“hydrogen economy”, and the contribution of hydrogen energy to future global energy needs.“We are delighted to introduce these courses which cover the foundational principles of each topic and help facilitate dialogue and understanding for those working in the energy sector,” said Deborah Kessler, renewables and electric vehicles program manager for MEA. The courses are beneficial to teams who are interested in a fundamental understanding of renewable energy and in different sources of power generation.Take a course now at MEAenergy/renewable-energy .About MEA Energy Association:MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association over 115 years ago by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our 55 summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

