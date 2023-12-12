P2P Payments Market Analysis Research Report [2024-2031] | 105 Pages

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

" P2P Payments Market " Research Report Provides Detailed Historical Analysis of Global market for P2P Payments from 2017 2022, and provides Extensive Market Forecasts From 2024 2031 By Applications (Retail Payments, Travels and Hospitality Payments, Transportation and Logistics Payments, Energy and Utilities Payments, Others) ,Types (NFC/Smartcard, SMS, Mobile Apps) , and By Regional Outlook. The report presents the research and analysis provided within the P2P Payments Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. The P2P Payments market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2024 - 2031).

Metallicus, Inc. (Metal Payâ) Facebook (Shut down recently) Early Warning Services (Zelle) Mobile Payments Service Company Limited (Paym) Square, Inc PayPal Holdings, Inc. Circle (Circle Pay) Popmoney Barclays (Pingit) Apple, Inc Google LLC

Short Description About P2P Payments Market:

The Global P2P Payments market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

P2P Payments is the online technology that allows customers to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual's account via the Internet. It is based on the successful Paypal approach where customers establish secure connection of accounts with a trusted third-party vendor, designating their bank account or credit card information for transferring and accepting funds. An alternative approach is where customers use an online interface or mobile application to assign the amount of funds to be transferred.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of P2P Payments. The market in North America is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The high adoption of advanced technology and the presence of large players in this region are likely to create ample growth opportunities for the market.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with a magnificent growth in CAGR During the Forecast period 2022-2029.

P2P Payments Market size is projected to reach Multimillion USD by 2029, In comparison to 2022, at unexpected CAGR during 2022-2029.

Despite the presence of intense competition, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, and it will still be more new investments entering the field in the future.

This report focuses on the P2P Payments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The report focuses on the P2P Payments market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain.

Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the P2P Payments market.

What are the factors driving the growth of the P2P Payments Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the P2P Payments

Retail Payments Travels and Hospitality Payments Transportation and Logistics Payments Energy and Utilities Payments Others

What are the types of P2P Payments available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest P2P Payments market share In 2024.

NFC/Smartcard SMS Mobile Apps



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Which regions are leading the P2P Payments Market?

This P2P Payments Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



What are the global trends in the P2P Payments market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in P2P Payments? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for P2P Payments market?

What Are Projections of Global P2P Payments Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of P2P Payments? What are the raw materials used for P2P Payments manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the P2P Payments market? How will the increasing adoption of P2P Payments for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global P2P Payments market worth? What was the value of the market In 2020?

Who are the major players operating in the P2P Payments market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for P2P Payments Industry?

P2P Payments Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the P2P Payments market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for P2P Payments industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this P2P Payments Industry.

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of P2P Payments

1.2 Classification of P2P Payments by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global P2P Payments Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global P2P Payments Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.3 Global P2P Payments Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global P2P Payments Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2031

1.4 Global P2P Payments Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global P2P Payments Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 P2P Payments Market Drivers

1.6.2 P2P Payments Market Restraints

1.6.3 P2P Payments Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company P2P Payments Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company P2P Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global P2P Payments Revenue and Share by Players (2019,2020,2021, and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 P2P Payments Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 P2P Payments Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 P2P Payments Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 P2P Payments Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 P2P Payments New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global P2P Payments Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2024)

4.2 Global P2P Payments Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global P2P Payments Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2024)

5.2 Global P2P Payments Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 P2P Payments Revenue by Type (2017-2031)

6.2 P2P Payments Revenue by Application (2017-2031)

6.3 P2P Payments Market Size by Country

6.3.1 P2P Payments Revenue by Country (2017-2031)

6.3.2 United States P2P Payments Market Size and Forecast (2017-2031)

6.3.3 Canada P2P Payments Market Size and Forecast (2017-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico P2P Payments Market Size and Forecast (2017-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

