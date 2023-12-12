AIDG Launched The First Mainnet Version And Announced The Distribution Of Free Coins To Users

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AIDG is an innovative project in the field of Blockchain, bringing many benefits and values to the community.

HONG KONG, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- After 6 months of running testnet successfully, the AIDG development team upgraded the first mainnet version to version 2 and officially launched it to users. AIDG is an innovative project in the field of Block-Fin, using blockchain technology to create smart, sustainable technology products and financial services for the community.The AIDG development team consists of experts and researchers from Hongkong, Singapore, the United States and Japan, with a lot of experience and passion in the field of blockchain and finance. AIDG does not raise funds from the community through non-transparent and legal forms such as ICO, IDO, IEO... but distributes free coins to users.The AIDG coin will be used and serve the innovative product utilities of the project, such as:- Use AIDG coin to play games, enjoy entertainment and learn about finance.- Use AIDG coin as an intermediary tool to exchange NFT items, exploit the value of digital art and protect ownership rights.- Use AIDG coin to participate in financial education games, saving & sharing 4.0, and improve knowledge and skills in managing and building your own digital assets.AIDG aims to record the values that the development team gives to the community, spread the practical value of the new technology, help the community to own and be empowered when seizing opportunities, using redundant resources such as a smartphone but still able to apply, share, connect to form a smart financial community and help each other create digital assets through the initial platformAIDG is also a platform for saving and accumulating the sharing of users when participating in the platform to create a decentralized community, understood as the concept of CommunityFi . Real-life example: when you have a consumer asset like an old shirt, if you don't wear it, you will donate it through a website for the purpose of giving it to those in need, and you will also have the right to have the opportunity to receive a shirt from someone else.Then AIDG is also a method of mapping the application of Block-Fin to reality to build a community, with the nature of connecting with each other through digital tools to spread love.This promises to be a new door for users who love blockchain technology to have more choices and community solutions to build digital assets for themselves.Note: Users from countries that do not have clear legal regulations in the field of Blockchain and finance should study carefully and take responsibility for their decisions.For more information about AIDG, please visit the website or contact the development team via email ...

