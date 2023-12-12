Hubject Launches Premium Services Increasing Reliability Of The EV Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hubject today launched Premium Services on its intercharge platform, a three-tiered offering that allows users to select from a broader choice of service levels. As the eMobility market matures, there is growing demand for more service options and different levels of reliability to suit a wider range of EV companies, guaranteed service level agreements (SLA), higher availability, and very maturely structured incident management. Premium Services was developed in response to this demand.Hubject has introduced three intercharge tiers, each with different offerings and costs: standard covers the current intercharge product at the most affordable price; business will include direct access to Hubject specialists and specific service levels; while enterprise was developed for partners who need guaranteed SLA response times, better platform availability and closer collaboration with Hubject.“The EV market is growing and with that comes the need to offer a more specific range of services to our 2000 partners,” said Christian Hahn, Hubject CEO.“Like in other service areas, the one-size-fits-all approach doesn't apply to EV companies anymore, so we listened to our partners and developed a new range of premium services in response to their needs.”Christian Hahn added that anticipating and responding quickly to the changing needs of the EV market was an important part of the process of making EV charging more accessible.“By introducing these premium services, and splitting the offering into standard, business, and enterprise features, we're taking into account the different needs of various companies. This is all part of the process of improving the charging experience for EV drivers and making EVs more appealing.”To see the full details of what is covered by Premium Services and what is included in each tier, visit .About HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 600,000 connected charging points and more than 2,000 B2B partners across 60 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the Mobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's headquarters are in Berlin, with subsidiaries in Los Angeles and Shanghai. For more information, please visitContactMarc PeglionHead of Operations...Stuart BarnesHubject Marketing...

