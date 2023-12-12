Innovative Kynar 500 Coatings Ensure Longevity For James Kenton’S Metal Roofing Solutions In Tennessee

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The reflective coatings reflect Kenton's commitment to quality assurance in metal roofing.

Mt. Juliet, TN, 12th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , James Kenton , a leading independent roofing contractor, is ushering in a new era of roofing solutions in Tennessee by incorporating innovative Kynar 500 coatings. These advanced coatings are poised to redefine the durability and longevity of metal roofing, further solidifying Kenton's reputation as a roofing pioneer in the state.







Kynar 500 coatings are renowned for their exceptional resistance to weathering, corrosion, and fading, making them the ideal choice for enhancing the lifespan of metal roofs. James Kenton , with over three decades of experience in the industry, has recognized the importance of such innovations to provide homeowners with roofing solutions that stand the test of time.

A spokesperson for James Kenton 's independent operations said,“Our commitment to excellence in roofing extends beyond aesthetics; it's about ensuring the longevity and performance of our roofing solutions. With Kynar 500 coatings, we're proud to offer Tennessee homeowners a roofing option that enhances the beauty of their homes, guarantees lasting protection against the elements, and keeps their roof leakproof for over 50 years.”

Kenton's adoption of Kynar 500 coatings reaffirms his dedication to delivering roofing solutions that combine aesthetic appeal with unmatched durability. This move comes as a response to the increasing demand for roofing solutions that can withstand the unpredictable weather conditions prevalent in Tennessee.

Kenton's commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to providing innovative roofing solutions underscore his reputation as a trailblazer in the roofing industry. The roofer also provides roof retrofitting, repairs, preventive maintenance, and periodic inspections throughout Nashville. With Kynar 500 coatings now part of his offerings, Tennessee residents can enjoy roofs that look great and are built to last.

For more information about James Kenton 's roofing services and the incorporation of Kynar 500 coatings, please visit

About James Kenton

Based in the vibrant city of Nashville, James Kenton in Tennessee is a seasoned roofer with a remarkable career spanning nearly three decades. Since commencing his journey in the roofing industry in 1994, Kenton has been a dedicated service provider for homeowners throughout the United States. With a focus exclusively on residential roofing, his expertise encompasses new installations, retrofitting, meticulous repairs, and proactive maintenance. For further insights, feel free to reach out to Kenton via email.

For additional information and business inquiries, please contact :