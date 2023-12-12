Can't Expect Him Of Knowing History, Amit Shah Keeps On Rewriting History: Rahul (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that he keeps on talking about India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to distract people from the real issues the country is facing.

Gandhi also reiterated the demand for the caste-based census and accused the government of not discussing the same.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament on the role of Nehru, Rahul Gandhi said, "He (Nehru) gave his life for India and spent many years in jail. Amit Shah is unaware of history. I cannot expect him to know history, he has the habit of rewriting it."

"These all are distraction tactics. Basic issue is caste-based census and the involvement of people and in whose hands money is going? They do not want to discuss this issue, they run away from this."

The Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said, "We will take this issue forward and make sure that the poor get what they deserve."

When it was pointed out that the BJP has announced an OBC leader as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, he said, "Even our Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh was from the OBC, now they too have announced an OBC Chief Minister. But the question is what percentage of them are in the structure?"

He also pointed out that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from the OBC category but the Union Government is run by 90 people and only three out of them are from the OBC category and their offices are in a corner.

"My question is about the participation of OBCs, Dalits and tribals in the institutional system. They talk about Jawaharlal Nehru and others to distract us from this issue," Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi has been demanding for caste-based census. During the Parliament's Special Session earlier this year, he had raised the issue of Caste-based census in Lok Sabha and raked up the issue in the recently concluded assembly polls.

--IANS

aks/uk