VA Cincinnati Healthcare Implements Palarum Smartsock Technology To Prevent Patient Falls

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Cincinnati VA Medical Center Implementing Palarum Smart Sock Technology to Prevent Patient Falls and Reduce Fall-Related Costs

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / The Cincinnati VA Medical Center has selected the Palarum® PUP® SmartSock technology to help prevent patient falls and reduce their related costs.

The PUP® (Patient is UP!) Smart Sock incorporates a revolutionary, patented wearable technology that helps prevent patient falls and enhance rehabilitation therapy. Featuring advanced eTextile and IoT technologies, PUP® socks issue real-time alarms to notify nearby nurses that a fall-risk patient is out of bed and unassisted.

"We are thrilled to team up with the Cincinnati VA Medical Center," said Patrick Baker, Palarum CEO and Founder of Palarum LLC. "The VA has utilized our PUP® SmartSock at various sites and after rigorous testing, they are confident in our technology's ability to reduce patient falls and their related costs."

Patient falls in the U.S. are a devastating health care problem. Every year nearly one million patients in U.S. hospitals fall while hospitalized. Data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) indicate that, on average, U.S. hospitals experience five falls per 1,000 patient days. The average medical cost for each patient fall is $10,220, or $10 billion annually.

About Palarum

The Palarum PUP® Smart Sock is the most technologically advanced, nurse-centric, patient mobility system in healthcare. Founded in 2014 by a former Chief Nursing Officer of a large community hospital, Palarum designed the smart sock for use with patients in acute care hospitals, as well as facilities for rehabilitation, long-term care, and physical therapy. The PUP smart sock incorporates patented technologies woven into a conductive fabric, enabling real-time wireless monitoring that helps to avoid patient falls. PUP technology also improves patient safety by greatly reducing injuries from falls, while significantly lowering the related costs. A smart notification system decreases alarm fatigue among nursing teams and generates critical new data to enhance unit and facility operations. PUP technology is also applied to enhance patient care in physical therapy and rehabilitation facilities. .

Contact:

Palarum: Chris Baker, 617.513.7003

Contact Information

Christopher Baker

VP Bus Dev

[email protected]

617.513.7003

SOURCE: Palarum