Border Blockade: Instead Of Slovakia, Customs Officers Direct Trucks To Checkpoints With Hungary, Romania

Due to the protest of Slovak carriers in front of the Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhhorod checkpoint, customs officers in Zakarpattia region are sending trucks to other checkpoints.

Zakarpattia Customs reported this, Ukrinform saw.

"To avoid the accumulation of queues in front of the Uzhhorod-Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint, Zakarpattia Customs directs carriers to the nearest checkpoints for crossing the border, Chop-Záhony, on the border with Hungary, or Dyakove-Halmeu, with Romania," the statement reads.

Customs officers noted that Slovak protesters blocked truck traffic from Ukraine to Slovakia at the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint. At the same time, there are no obstacles to the entry of large vehicles from Slovakia into the customs territory of Ukraine.

As for the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, according to Hungarian customs officials, the demonstration announced by the carriers is also taking place on their side, but it has not led to any blocking or obstruction of traffic for trucks.

Passenger traffic in both directions is operating normally.

As of the morning of December 12, 30 trucks are waiting to leave the checkpoint Uzhhorod-Vyšné Nemecké (1,262 in the e-queue), and 500 are waiting to enter. At the Chop (Tysa)-Záhony checkpoint, 60 trucks are waiting to leave (e-queue, 3,052) and 550 are waiting to enter. At the checkpoint Dyakove-Halmeu, 30 cars are waiting for exit (e-queue, 875 vehicles), 200 are waiting for entry.

As Ukrinform reported, representatives of the Slovak carriers' union blocked the movement of trucks through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on December 11 at 16:10.