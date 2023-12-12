Ukrainian Forces Repel Dozens Of Russian Attacks On Donetsk Region's Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two days ago, Russian troops launched massive offensive actions with the support of armored vehicles in the Avdiivka and Marinka directions, and are actively using aircraft.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Two days ago, the enemy launched massive offensive actions with the support of armored vehicles in the Avdiivka and Marinka directions. They are actively using aircraft, guided bombs. Nineteen air strikes have been launched in the past two days. The onslaught continues,” Tarnavskyi wrote.

In his words, Ukrainian warriors are firmly holding defense. On December 11, 2023, they repelled 42 Russian attacks to the east of Novobakhmutivka, to the south of Sieverne and Tonenke, and near Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

The day before yesterday, Ukrainian defenders repelled 49 enemy attacks, destroyed 11 Russian tanks and 15 other armored vehicles in the Avdiivka sector.

Near Avdiivka, Russian invaders are trying to advance in the north and in the south. Enemy troops are remaining active near Marinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka, where Ukrainian forces repelled 14 enemy attacks yesterday.

On December 10, 2023, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks to the south of Novodarivka and to the west of Novopokrovka. Yesterday, the enemy launched three attacks to the north of Pryiutne and to the west of Novopokrovka.

Meanwhile, in the Melitopol direction, Ukrainian warriors continue conducting active actions and inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian occupiers.

Over the past day, the enemy's total losses have reached 430 troops. Ukrainian warriors destroyed seven Russian military equipment units, namely three tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, and one special equipment unit.