Azerbaijani FM Attends GUAM Member Countries' Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. During a working visit to Belgium, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, addressed at an unofficial meeting of the foreign ministers of Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) member countries, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend .

Bayramov noted that, in light of global security concerns, especially those in the GUAM region, the organization can play a critical role as a platform for long-term peacemaking and development.

In this context, the significance of adhering to common commitments and principles of international law was emphasized.

Will be updated