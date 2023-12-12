               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani FM Attends GUAM Member Countries' Ministerial Meeting


12/12/2023 6:09:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. During a working visit to Belgium, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, addressed at an unofficial meeting of the foreign ministers of Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) member countries, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend .

Bayramov noted that, in light of global security concerns, especially those in the GUAM region, the organization can play a critical role as a platform for long-term peacemaking and development.

In this context, the significance of adhering to common commitments and principles of international law was emphasized.

Will be updated

MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107579121

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search