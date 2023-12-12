Socket Mobile Adds Upgrade Option To Free Camera Barcode Scanner On Android

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT ), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce it is now possible to upgrade from its free SocketCam C820 to the SocketCam C860 , an enhanced camera-based barcode scanner for Android.

The C860 is the newest addition to the SocketCam product family , and it turns any Android device into a robust scanning solution capable of reading damaged and other difficult-to-read barcodes, even in adverse conditions. SocketCam C820, released last year by Socket Mobile, offers

excellent scanning capabilities in good conditions and is free to use. It's a great choice for budget-conscious users with basic scanning requirements in normal conditions. Today, Socket Mobile is introducing a more advanced, subscription-based version designed to serve users who have more demanding scanning requirements.

SocketCam C860's best-in-class technology leads the industry for software decoding, bringing a competitive edge against even the best commercial scanners on the market. A key strength of the C860 is its ability to swiftly and accurately read damaged barcodes. This, combined with its speed and proficiency in capturing barcodes even in poor lighting conditions, sets the C860 apart from others in the industry. The result is enhanced productivity and efficiency, as Android users can now easily manage more complex daily scanning requirements.

"The introduction of SocketCam C860 for Android provides our users with a state-of-the-art software scanning solution to handle even the most demanding scanning situations, and we are proud to offer this innovative technology with zero licensing fees for app providers," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "The C820 meets around 70% of end-users' needs, while the C860 caters to an additional 20% with more demanding requirements, such as scanning in challenging conditions or reading poorly printed or damaged barcodes. We expect that the remaining 10% of customers, currently using dedicated hardware scanners, will continue to fulfill their needs with our existing hardware portfolio.

"To simplify and streamline the transition from camera-based to hardware scanning, we've built SocketCam into our CaptureSDK. App providers only have to manage and maintain a single, free SDK integration in their app. This one-time integration ensures seamless functionality across the spectrum, from free scanning to enhanced software scanning to our entire portfolio of dedicated hardware scanners. End users can easily move from a free camera scanner to an enhanced software scanner and then to dedicated hardware scanners as their needs change, making their data capture journey smooth and effortless. The introduction of SocketCam C860 for Android is also a transformative shift in our business model. By implementing a monthly subscription fee for end-users, we can diversify our revenue streams, transitioning from a hardware-based revenue model to one that includes recurring subscription revenue. This strategic move allows us to continue to provide top-tier technology at an affordable cost and paves the way for sustained growth and stability for Socket Mobile. We believe this winning approach emphasizes our commitment to driving value for our customers and shareholders alike."

The advanced SocketCam C860 for Android is available to end-users for a monthly subscription fee of just $5.99. Once upgraded, all CaptureSDK-enabled apps on the device will enjoy the benefits of the C860. This business approach sets Socket Mobile apart in the market, as it focuses on a device-based license rather than the more expensive application-based licensing common with other companies.

Application developers are challenged to service a wide range of customers with various data capture requirements, from the price-sensitive to the performance-sensitive, and even multiple data types. CaptureSDK with SocketCam seamlessly enables consistent data capture performance across these diverse requirements. The C820 and C860 deliver the data capture benefits of CaptureSDK to all end users instead of only those who purchase a physical scanner. Integrating CaptureSDK is entirely free for app developers, simplifying their journey by providing a one-stop solution to all Socket products (hardware and software) via a single, easily maintainable integration.



To

take advantage of the C860's capabilities, Android app providers must ensure that their applications use the latest version of CaptureSDK with SocketCam enabled. From there, the flexibility extends to the app's end-users as they now have the power to leverage the C820 for free or easily switch to the C860 if they choose. Only those requiring advanced capabilities need to upgrade from the free C820 to the enhanced C860-leaving the decision solely in the hands of the end-users and keeping Socket Mobile's technology accessible to all.

Get started with C820 or upgrade to C860 for Android today !

Media Contact: David Holmes, David@socketmobile. com

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.