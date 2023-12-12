Auriant Mining AB (Publ.) Announces 2024 Production Forecast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces that its total production forecast for 2024 is 580-600 kg of gold. Ore to be fed to the Tardan CIL plant will come from Tardan's ore zones and tailings of the Heap Leach. Annual throughput of the CIL plant will amount to 390 - 420 thousand tonnes.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: ...

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website:

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining ́s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit . G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant Mining AB, for more information please visit .

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.55 CET on December 12th, 2023.

Cautionary Statement : Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB's (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR's continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts.

Attachment

Annex A_Press release_production forecast 2024_ENG