Friendlier Secures $5M To Accelerate Nationwide Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Aims to Help Businesses Transition from Single-Use Plastic to Reusable Packaging Solutions

Toronto, ON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendlier, a Canadian leader in the reusable packaging industry, is thrilled to announce a successful seed extension raise to further its mission of helping businesses transition from single-use to reusable packaging.

The successful closure of a $5 million funding round was led by Relay Ventures and Garage Capital, with support from experienced founders and operators.

The funding infusion will accelerate Friendlier's path to scale, with a focus on strengthening its sales team to meet growing demand and establishing new facilities in Guelph and Vancouver. The company aims to build a robust reverse supply chain, supporting reusable packaging at scale as businesses increasingly move away from single-use plastics.

The announcement comes as Canada was set to implement its nationwide ban on the sale and distribution of single-use plastics this month. That decision was recently overturned, and the federal government is planning an appeal. Many companies had already started transitioning away from single-use plastic in response to consumer demands and in preparation for the impending ban.

“While the ban would help us capture the market that is resisting change away from single-use packaging, many brands are committed to improving the sustainability of their packaging regardless of the federal regulations,” says Kayli Dale, CEO, Friendlier.“Canada can be a leader in embracing the change towards sustainable, circular packaging, or fight the change and delay the transition. This change is happening around the globe, and it's not a question of if, but when the ban will be implemented.”

Founded in 2019 by two chemical engineers, Friendlier offers returnable, multiple-use plastic containers at the same cost as single-use containers. Similar to a deposit fee on pop cans, customers pay a deposit which is returned when containers are returned. The containers are then sanitized and recirculated for use.

To date, Friendlier has raised a total of $8.35 million, including $850,000 in pre-seed funding, $2.5 million in seed funding, and the recent $5 million seed extension. Additionally, the company has secured over $1 million in non-dilutive funding.

"Friendlier is driving a paradigm shift in how businesses and consumers approach the issue of single-use packaging,” said John Albright, Founder and Partner, Relay Ventures, and Member, Friendlier Board of Directors. "In a world where environmental consciousness is paramount, Friendlier's innovative solutions are not just alternatives; they are catalysts for a sustainable future. We are delighted to continue supporting Friendlier as they make a measurable impact on the environment.”

A Milestone Achieved: One Million Containers Reused

After just three years in market, Friendlier recently celebrated a significant milestone of reusing one million containers, which is the equivalent of 127,000 pounds of plastic waste, 370,000 pounds of CO2 emissions, and 8 million litres of water saved compared to single-use packaging.“This is the first million of many,” says Dale.“We are really only getting started.”

With growing demand for sustainable alternatives and a proven model at scale, Friendlier is looking to replicate the model to new markets with plans to tackle the single-use coffee cup problem with the introduction of a line of Friendlier reusable coffee cups.

-30-

About Friendlier:

Friendlier is Canada's fastest growing reusable packaging solution and aims to build a future where reusable packaging can replace single-use packaging. Their high-quality reusable food containers, simple app to claim deposits, and convenient returns makes it easy for users to enjoy their favorite meals, without the waste. To learn more, visit , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

For more information and interview opportunities, please contact:

Brigitte Kenny

...



CONTACT: Brigitte Kenny Hype PR ...