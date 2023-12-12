Miraclearm Unveiled On Kickstarter: A Flexible Tool For Content Creators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MiracleArm - the modular and ultra-stable articulating arm

MiracleTools introduces modular, twist-proof articulating arm for creative industries

- Matthias MüllerVIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MiracleTools, a startup specializing in camera-related equipment, announces the launch of the MiracleArm on Kickstarter, a modular articulating arm designed for content creators, photographers, adventure sports enthusiasts, and video conferencing professionals.Born from dissatisfaction with existing articulating arms and developed over three years of rigorous testing, the MiracleArm takes a different approach to how articulating arms work. Rather than being a single arm of a fixed length, it's a versatile, modular ecosystem crafted to adapt to the evolving needs of creative professionals.Key Features of the MiracleArm:.MiracleJoint: The cornerstone of the MiracleArm is the MiracleJoint, with three axes offering 360-degree rotation, each secured with a single locking screw, ensuring a precise, twist-proof connection for increased stability and reliability..MiraclePoles: Available in three lengths, these poles allow for tailored arm configurations to suit individual creative demands, featuring a hexagonal design for secure clamp attachment and integrated cable management for neater, safer setups..MiracleAdapters: Nine different adapters make the system broadly compatible with all major industry standards, ensuring seamless integration into diverse creative workflows..MiracleCube: Acting as a 1:5 hub, the MiracleCube enables the connection of up to five articulating arms to a single mounting point, enhancing creative arrangement possibilities.Combining these elements, the MiracleArm enables complex setups previously unattainable with traditional articulating arms."We believe the MiracleArm is a very mature and valuable tool for the expansive creative community," said Matthias Müller, Founder of MiracleTools. "It shines wherever reliable positioning of equipment is crucial, offering additional safety for all creative projects thanks to its focus on twist-proof connections."The Kickstarter campaign starts December 13, 2023 and will be live for 45 days.About MiracleTools:Based in Vienna, MiracleTools is a startup formed by a team of video professionals and technical developers with vast experience in mechatronics design and production. The inspiration for the MiracleArm stemmed from the team's desire to improve upon the limitations of existing articulating arms on the market.

MiracleArm - Kickstarter Campaign Video