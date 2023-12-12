Indian State Imposes Up To One-Year Jail Time For Waste Management Violations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: In an aggressive push towards cleanliness, the south Indian state of Kerala has announced amendments to its waste management rules.
As per the new amendments, the offenders could face a penalty of up to RS50,000 and possible jail time of one year for violations such as dumping, burning, and careless handling of waste.
These amendments were announced by Minister for Local Self Governments MB Rajesh who added that local authorities also have been given the power to confiscate vehicles used for improper disposal of garbage.
Default in paying the fine, even after 90 days, can lead to a penalty of 50% per month, he added.
