(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Remarkable Success & Distinctive Participation in the Euro Cup Dragon Boat and UAE Rowing Championship







The Euro Cup Dragon Boat and UAE Rowing Championship was successfully organized at the Waterfront Market in Deira – Dubai Creek, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council.



The three–day Championship was followed by huge numbers of fans, and it was held with participation of 2000 athletes of 40 nationalities from UAE & overseas.



The Championship witnessed distinctive participation of teams from UAE, Russia, Italy, Georgia, Qatar, Bahrain & India.



Participants competed in three competitions; these were: Kayak, Sap, and Dragon Boat, taking into account that Dragon Boat, which is been organized for the third successive year in Dubai, is the only dragon boat competition that taking place outside Europe, holding the name“Euro Cup”, and is classified as part of the European championship series.



The Championship comprises several categories. In the Emirates Rowing Championship, Abu Dhabi Gladiators Team won 1st place in“A 200 Mixed Category”, followed by Sharjah Paddle Tribe Team in the 2nd place and the White Dragon in the 3rd place, while Dubai Diggers Team secured 1st place in“A 200 Open Category”, followed by the Forward Team in the 2nd place & Georgia Senior Team in the 3rd place.



In the women's dragon boat category, the Dragon Fire Team gained 1st place, followed by White Dragon Team in the 2nd place and Barracuda Paddlers Team in the 3rd place.



'Dragon Boat Italy 1' won the U 24 Mixed Competition's title, followed by Dragon Boat Italy 2 in the 2nd place and Georgia Team in the 3rd place. The same teams scored the same orders in U 24 Open Competition.



