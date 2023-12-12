Jordan, Qatar Explore Energy, Mining Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) -- On the sidelines of the 12th Arab Energy Conference in Doha, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Al Kaabi engaged in discussions regarding bilateral cooperation in the energy and mining sectors.In a statement released by the ministry on Tuesday, Kharabsheh underscored Jordan's commitment to achieving energy security, particularly given the challenges faced by neighboring countries. He emphasized the significance of activating and strengthening bilateral collaboration with Qatar in energy and mining.The meeting provided an opportunity for Kharabsheh to highlight investment opportunities in Jordan's petroleum and mineral sectors, aiming to attract interested investors. He also presented the accomplishments in Jordan's mining sector in previous years.Minister Saad Al Kaabi welcomed the prospect of cooperation between Jordan and Qatar in energy and mineral resources. He expressed Qatar Petroleum company's readiness to collaborate with the Jordanian Ministry of Energy, specifically exploring avenues for cooperation in oil exploration.The Arab Energy Conference, organized by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) on December 11-12, brought together delegations from all Arab nations, along with senior officials, personalities, and experts in petroleum and energy affairs from Arab and international institutions.