Palestine Parliamentary Committee Meets UNRWA Official

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) -- Firas Ajarmah, Chairman of the Palestine Parliamentary Committee, underlined the crucial role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in delivering aid to Palestinian refugees during a committee meeting on Tuesday with UNRWA Director in Jordan, Olaf Becker.In a statement, Ajarmah underscored Jordan's efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in championing the Palestinian cause and condemning Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.He also highlighted the King's endeavors in international forums to bring an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, advocating for comprehensive and just peace as the key to regional security and stability.Ajarmah pointed to King Abdullah's support for UNRWA, emphasizing the ongoing collaboration between the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization and the agency in Jordan.Becker, in turn, emphasized the significance of King Abdullah's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and his continuous backing of UNRWA's operations, including efforts to mobilize financial support.He highlighted Jordan's status as a leading host of refugees, pointing to the agency's provision of educational, health, and relief services to the Palestinian population.