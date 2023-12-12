Industrial Production Down 2.52% In First 10 Months Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) - The Industrial Production Quantities Index for January to October 2023 witnessed a 2.52 percent decrease, settling at 90.54 points in comparison to last year's 92.88 during the same period.
As outlined in a monthly report released by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday, this decline in the cumulative index was primarily driven by a 3.35 percent reduction in manufacturing industries' production. Meanwhile, extractive industries observed a 2.55 percent increase, and electricity production rose by 3.02 percent.
The report further elucidates that in October 2023, the index experienced a 2.13 percent drop, registering at 91.02 points as opposed to 93.00 in the corresponding month last year.
This monthly downturn was predominantly influenced by a 3.32 percent decrease in manufacturing industries' production, countered by a 6.55 percent increase in extractive industries and a 4.15 percent rise in electricity production.
MENAFN12122023000117011021ID1107579040
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.