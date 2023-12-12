Industrial Production Down 2.52% In First 10 Months Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) - The Industrial Production Quantities Index for January to October 2023 witnessed a 2.52 percent decrease, settling at 90.54 points in comparison to last year's 92.88 during the same period.As outlined in a monthly report released by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday, this decline in the cumulative index was primarily driven by a 3.35 percent reduction in manufacturing industries' production. Meanwhile, extractive industries observed a 2.55 percent increase, and electricity production rose by 3.02 percent.The report further elucidates that in October 2023, the index experienced a 2.13 percent drop, registering at 91.02 points as opposed to 93.00 in the corresponding month last year.This monthly downturn was predominantly influenced by a 3.32 percent decrease in manufacturing industries' production, countered by a 6.55 percent increase in extractive industries and a 4.15 percent rise in electricity production.