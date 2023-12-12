Israeli Drone Strike Claims 4 Lives In Jenin

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec. 12 (Petra) -- Tragedy unfolded on Tuesday in the Sibat neighborhood of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank, as four Palestinian youths lost their lives and another was injured in an Israeli occupation drone bombing.The incident was confirmed by Wissam Bakr, the Director of Jenin Governmental Hospital, who reported that the casualties were a direct result of a drone targeting a group of young men. The hospital received four lifeless bodies and one wounded individual.As tensions escalated, reports indicate that Israeli occupation forces surrounded Ibn Sina Hospital, Jenin Governmental Hospital, and Alrazi Hospital early in the morning. Disturbingly, ambulances were reportedly prevented from transporting the deceased.