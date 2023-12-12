NGO: Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 51 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces conducted mass arrests in the West Bank, resulting in 51 Palestinians being detained including previously released prisoners of war. This increases the number of Palestinians apprehended since October seventh to 3,810.

The arrests targeted Jenin governorate's cities, camps, and nearby villages through raids and searches leading to the apprehending of Palestinian civilians, the Palestinian Prisoner's Club said in a statement.

The club added that the Israeli forces conducted these mass arrests in the town of Silwad, nearby Ramallah, raiding, and in the process, destroying civilian homes subjecting them, including women, to questionings and interrogations.

The club statement also mentioned that the occupation forces, in addition to their arrest campaign, harassed, fired shots, and violently attacked the detainees and their families.

The Israeli occupation forces' aggression escalated since the bombardment of Gaza on October seventh, increasing the number of Palestinians killed to more than 18,000 as of December 12th. (end)

