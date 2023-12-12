Micron Announces 128GB DDR5 RDIMM Memory For Generative AI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Micron Technology, a semiconductor manufacturer, has revealed a Micron 128GB DDR5 RDIMM Memory. This monolithic die-based module boasts 32GB capacity and offers an impressive performance of up to 8,000 MT/s (mega transfers per second), catering to the needs of data centre workloads.



These high-capacity, high-speed memory modules are meticulously engineered to meet the demands of mission-critical applications in data centres and cloud environments. This includes applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), in-memory databases (IMDBs), and efficient processing for multithreaded, multicore count general compute workloads. Micron's 1? (1-beta) technology powers the 32Gb DDR5 DRAM die-based 128GB DDR5 RDIMM memory, bringing about significant improvements over competitive 3DS through silicon via (TSV) products. These enhancements include more than 45% improved bit density, up to 24% improved energy efficiency, up to 16% lower latency, and up to a 28% improvement in AI training performance. This milestone underscores Micron's dedication to advancing memory technology, delivering increased capacity, speed, and efficiency across critical applications.

Micron's 32Gb DDR5 memory solution employs innovative die architecture to achieve top-tier array efficiency and the densest monolithic DRAM die. Features such as voltage domain and refresh management contribute to optimizing the power delivery network, leading to significant energy efficiency improvements. The die-dimension aspect ratio has been finely tuned to advance the manufacturing efficiency of the 32Gb high-capacity DRAM die. Leveraging industry-leading process and design technology innovations, Micron provides a diverse range of memory options, including RDIMMs, MCRDIMMs, MRDIMMs, CXL, and LP form factors. This extensive selection enables customers to seamlessly integrate optimized solutions tailored to their specific requirements for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications, addressing needs related to bandwidth, capacity, and power optimization.



Micron also utilizes AI-powered smart manufacturing methods; Micron's 1? process technology node has reached yield maturity at an unprecedented speed in the company's history. In 2024, Micron's 128GB RDIMMs are set to be shipped in platforms capable of 4800 MT/s, 5600 MT/s, and 6400 MT/s. These modules are designed for integration into future platforms capable of supporting speeds of up to 8000 MT/s, showcasing Micron's commitment to delivering high-performance memory solutions.

Acknowledging the potential impact of Micron's 128GB RDIMMs on enterprise workloads, industry leaders such as AMD and Intel have expressed interest. Dan McNamara, SVP and GM of AMD's Server Business Unit highlighted the RDIMMs as a critical memory option for delivering high-capacity and bandwidth-per-core capabilities with AMD's next-gen EPYC processors. Dr Dimitrios Ziakas, VP of Intel's Memory and IO Technologies, expressed Intel's interest in evaluating Micron's 32Gb memory offering for DDR5 server platforms, citing potential total cost of ownership benefits for cloud, AI, and enterprise customers.

Micron remains focused on empowering customers to integrate optimized solutions tailored to their specific bandwidth, capacity, and power optimization needs for AI and high-performance computing applications.



About Micron



Micron Technology is a leading global semiconductor company, specializing in memory and storage solutions. Established in 1978, Micron is known for its innovations in DRAM and NAND flash memory products, contributing to advancements in various applications from consumer electronics to data centers. The company is committed to addressing evolving technology needs, including AI, cloud computing, and IoT, with a focus on sustainability and innovation.



