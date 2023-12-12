Azerbaijani State Security Service Staff Visits Alley Of Honor In Memory Of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Colonel General
Ali Nagiyev, head of the State Security Service and staff of the
Service visited the grave of the great leader Heydar Aliev in the
Alley of Honor to pay their respects on the 20th anniversary of his
death, Trend reports, referring to the State Security Service.
Expressing deep respect for the cherished memory of the genius
personality of Heydar Aliyev, wreaths were laid on his grave.
December 12 is the Remembrance Day of National Leader Heydar
Aliyev, honorable head of the security bodies of Azerbaijan, savior
of modern nationhood, and national leader of the Azerbaijani
people.
Also, the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev's spouse,
outstanding ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was
honored and flowers were laid at her grave.
