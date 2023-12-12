               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Georgian Parliament Delegation Visits Grave Of Azerbaijani Great Leader Heydar Aliyev


12/12/2023 5:52:19 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. A delegation headed by Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili visited the Alley of Honor, paid respect in memory of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath at his grave on December 12, Azerbaijan's parliament told Trend .

The Georgian delegation also honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev's spouse, outstanding ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers at her grave.

"Then the delegation visited Alley of Honor, paid respect to the memory of heroic sons of Azerbaijan who gave their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of their motherland, and laid flowers at their graves. A wreath was also laid in front of the Eternal Flame monument during the visit. Admiring the view of the Azerbaijani capital from the highest point of Baku, the guests were informed about the history of Alley of Honor and landscape, as well as construction work being carried out in Baku," the message said.

The 12th of December is the Day of Remembrance of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107579021

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search