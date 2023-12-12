Georgian Parliament Delegation Visits Grave Of Azerbaijani Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. A delegation
headed by Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili
visited the Alley of Honor, paid respect in memory of Heydar
Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect
and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, and laid
a wreath at his grave on December 12, Azerbaijan's parliament told
Trend .
The Georgian delegation also honored the memory of Heydar
Aliyev's spouse, outstanding ophthalmologist, and academician
Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers at her grave.
"Then the delegation visited Alley of Honor, paid respect to the
memory of heroic sons of Azerbaijan who gave their lives for the
freedom and sovereignty of their motherland, and laid flowers at
their graves. A wreath was also laid in front of the Eternal Flame
monument during the visit. Admiring the view of the Azerbaijani
capital from the highest point of Baku, the guests were informed
about the history of Alley of Honor and landscape, as well as
construction work being carried out in Baku," the message said.
The 12th of December is the Day of Remembrance of Heydar Aliyev,
the national leader of the Azerbaijani people.
