Georgian Parliament Delegation Visits Grave Of Azerbaijani Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. A delegation headed by Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili visited the Alley of Honor, paid respect in memory of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath at his grave on December 12, Azerbaijan's parliament told Trend .

The Georgian delegation also honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev's spouse, outstanding ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers at her grave.

"Then the delegation visited Alley of Honor, paid respect to the memory of heroic sons of Azerbaijan who gave their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of their motherland, and laid flowers at their graves. A wreath was also laid in front of the Eternal Flame monument during the visit. Admiring the view of the Azerbaijani capital from the highest point of Baku, the guests were informed about the history of Alley of Honor and landscape, as well as construction work being carried out in Baku," the message said.

The 12th of December is the Day of Remembrance of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

